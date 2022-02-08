Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022.

Somali elder shot dead in Baladweyne

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Suspected Al Shabab gunmen have shot and killed a renowned traditional elder on Tuesday night in Baladweyne town, some 335km north of the Somali capital Mogadishu, witnesses said.

The victim, whose name has been released as Ali Hussein Allow, was gunned down by two men armed with pistols at Bundow Weyn area in the town, a witness, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says the killers escaped from the crime scene uncaught.

It is unclear the motive behind Allow’s assassination.

Somali police arrived at the spot and carried out an operation over the murder.

No group claims the responsibility for Tuesday’s killing.

Baladweyne, a town where an election for 25 Lower House seats was slated to take place this month.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
