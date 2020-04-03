Somali drivers protest against increasing illegal roadblocks in Afgoe town

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali drivers, owners of public vehicles and local residents have expressed a grieve concern over increasing in south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Most of the illegal roadblocks were placed on the main highway between Mogadishu and Afgoye district, some 30km south of the capital.

A driver, who asked to be anonymous, said heavily armed militias wearing military uniforms had set up the roadblocks to extort public vehicles en-route to Afgoye town, some 30km south of Mogadishu.

“We have lots of problem with the increasing checkpoints. We can’t afford to pay such extortion”, he said.

He says removing the illegal roadblocks is just an urgent requirement.

In a phone interview, he also called on the Federal government of Somalia to take an urgent action of removing the checkpoints.

Last year, Somali army removed illegal roadblocks placed by gunmen wearing country’s military uniforms to extort public vehicles en-route to Afgoye town, some 30km south of Mogadishu.

The military forces pulled down 10 road blocks in an operation aimed at easing transport and curtailing criminal networks.

However, Somali military chief pledged that the army forces would destroy all illegal checkpoints placed on the main highway between Afgoye district and the capital, Mogadishu.