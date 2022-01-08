Somali drivers on strike against roadblocks in Mogadishu

Read Time: 39 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali drivers of public transport have staged protests against roadblocks erected by soldiers for extortion purposes in the capital Mogadishu.

Saturday’s protest took place in Wadajir district, with dozens of drivers expressed a grieve concern over increasing illegal checkpoints.

Most of the illegal roadblocks were placed in Wadajir and Dharkenley districts, according to a local driver, who asked to be anonymous.

He says a group of soldiers has been extorting money from the drivers on the road.

“We have lots of problem with the increasing checkpoints. We can’t afford to pay such extortion”, he said.

He says an urgent removal of those roadblocks is needed.

The drivers also called on the federal government to take an urgent action against those soldiers erected the checkpoints in Mogadishu.

