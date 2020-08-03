Somali district boss killed by Al Shabaab — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali district boss killed by Al Shabaab

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali armed group al Shabaab is claiming to have killed acting district commissioner for  Wanlawayn town, Mohamed Omar “koosto” in an attack on his home last night.

At least five others including his wife and father reportedly wounded in the attack.

The militant group says koosto was part of ‘US trained’ Somali forces.

Somalia’s governor of Lower Shabelle region, Ibrahim Aden Ali Najah has strongly condemned the assassination of Koosto while sending his heartfelt condolences to families and friends of Koosto.

Najah added that the security had already started an operation to hunt down the killers.

He also pledged that the culprits would be brought into justice.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group fighting to topple the weak-western backed government of Somalia.

The group was ousted out of the capital, Mogadishu in 2011 by Somali army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

 

