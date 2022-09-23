Somali defence force reaches central Somalia for the first time in 8 years.

Read Time: 1 Minute, 24 Second

Mareeg.com- A military convoy reached central Somalia on Thursday for the first time in eight years.



At least a dozen heavy vehicles, including armoured cars, were dispatched from Mogadishu for the army’s 21st division.



The SNA said that the 21st division was battling Al Shabaab without any heavy equipment, except for a handful of anti-aircraft guns which were flown in.



The military convoy was sent to Guriceel a week ago and has already entered the Galgudud area to partake in the offensive against Al Shabaab.

Published by A Warsame