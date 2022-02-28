Somali commandos trained in Turkey return home

Read Time: 42 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Over 100 Somali special forces who completed their training in Turkey have landed on Monday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Tahlil Bihi, the country’s commander of infantry forces and other military officials from Somalia and Turkey received the elite forces upon their arrival at Mogadishu’s Airport in the capital Mogadishu.

He says Al-Shabab’s ability was weakened while addressing to the soldiers.

For the past three months, he said, at least 76 of the group’s militants had surrendered to SNA forces in south and central Somalia.

Bihi urged the new commandos to execute their duty.

They will be deployed on the frontline to defeat al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

The group has been waging insurgency for more than decade just to topple the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com