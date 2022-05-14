Somali capital on lockdown ahead of presidential election

Read Time: 1 Minute, 12 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali police have announced they will impose a lockdown on the capital Mogadishu the surrounding areas ahead of the presidential election due to take place on Sunday.

In a press conference, Somali police spokesman Abdifatah Adan Hassan said the curfew would start from 9pm Saturday until 6am Monday to the presidential election on Sunday is concluded peacefully.

Hassan urged residents to remain indoors, adding that all roads would be closed over fears of an attack by Al Shabab on Mogadishu during the election.

Al-Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group, which wants to topple the country’s UN-backed government, has carried out hundreds of attacks in Somalia.

Sunday’s voting will see members of the 275-seat parliament and 54 senators cast ballots inside Afisyoni hangar within the heavily-guarded airport in Mogadishu.

The election is more than a year behind schedule due to political row between the country’s top leaders, with Somalia’s international partners lost confidence the election process.

Somali capital has been in chaos and the situation reached a flash point when the outgoing president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo attempted to extend his rule by two years when his term ended in February last year.

Farmajo’s move trigged fierce clash between his soldiers and others loyal to the opposition leaders in Mogadishu.

Sunday’s election, many political annalists said, will end five-year dictatorship, uncertainty, and political turmoil that has been going on for years in Somalia.

