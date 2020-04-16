Somali businessman shot dead in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Somali businessman has been shot and killed by suspected al Shabaab gunmen in the capital, Mogadishu.

The victim, whose name was released as Abdullahi was gunned down by men armed with pistols at Tabakayo Madow [Black Kiosk] area in Dharkenley district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the killers had immediately escaped from the crime scene uncaught.

It remains unclear the motive behind Abdullahi’s assassination.

Somali police arrived at the scene and then carried out an investigation over the killing.

No group says it has carried out the murder.

Mogadishu has seen assassinations, with most of them target key public figures, government officials and soldiers.