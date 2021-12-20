Somali, AU police secure elections in Mogadishu

Read Time: 2 Minute, 10 Second

The police component of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Somali Police Force (SPF) on Sunday secured the election of the first four members of the Somali federal Parliament representing clans from Somaliland.

The election, which took place at General Kaahiye Police Academy in the capital Mogadishu, was jointly secured by SPF and AMISOM Police. The two forces are tasked with providing security in the ongoing elections in Somalia.

Speaking after the first four Members of Parliament were elected, FEIT spokesperson, Ambassador Ahmed Aden Dagaal said the election process is ongoing and thanked security forces for providing security at the election venue.

“Today, the Federal Election Implementation Team (FEIT) witnessed the election of four seats, held at General Kaahiye Police Academy. The election took place in a fair manner and conducive environment. These four seats were part of sixteen seats earlier announced by the Somaliland Election Implementation Team (SEIT),” said Amb. Dagaal.

The federal Parliament of Somalia is bicameral, consisting of an Upper and a Lower House. Somalia has been holding national indirect elections and has already concluded elections for the Upper House, now elections for the Lower House or the House of the People have been ongoing across the country. The President is expected to be elected later by members of both Houses of the federal Parliament consisting of 275 MPs and 54 senators.

The Somali Police Force is tasked with securing the elections, with AMISOM Police playing a supportive role, to provide security at venues and to protect election officials during the national elections to ensure the process is safe and secure.

Ejiro Martin, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) said they were happy to collaborate with the SPF in securing the ongoing elections.

“Today AMISOM deployed in a timely manner both FPU and individual police units to General Kaahiye to support the SPF in securing the people’s Parliament elections. So far today it has come to an end. There were no complaints. The situation was calm. Security-wise it was OK, because we deployed with SPF,” said DSP Martin.

He praised their working relationship with the SPF and said they are ready to enhance their support in ensuring elections happen in a safe and conducive environment.

“Our working relationship with the Somali Police Force has been cordial, we have been working hand-in-hand. We share information, security information. This election duty is not far from the information security we have been sharing. We communicated and we came to support them. So far, we say the relationship with the Somali Police Force has been cordial,” he added.

