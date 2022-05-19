Somali army takes over new areas from Al Shabab

Read Time: 36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says an al Shabab mobile court was destroyed in an operation in which they said, also saw the capture of four key areas in Bay region, south west of the country on Thursday.

Somali military chief in the region, Adow Mohamed, said that the country army forces had managed to take over four areas previously controlled by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

Mohamed stated that they had also burned down a mobile court ran by the group.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabab over the claims.

The al Qaeda – linked group has been waging insurgency for more than a decade to overthrow the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

