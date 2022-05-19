Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Somali army takes over new areas from Al Shabab

Tuuryare
Read Time:36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military says an al Shabab mobile court was destroyed in an operation in which they said, also saw the capture of four key areas in Bay region, south west of the country on Thursday.

Somali military chief in the region, Adow Mohamed, said that the country army forces had managed to take over four areas previously controlled by al Shabab – an al Qaeda – linked group.

Mohamed stated that they had also burned down a mobile court ran by the group.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabab over the claims.

The al Qaeda – linked group has been waging insurgency for more than a decade to overthrow the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post