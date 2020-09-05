 Somali army takes key area from Al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali army takes key area from Al Shabaab

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Somali army forces have taken control of a key area from al Shabaab group during an operation carried out near Kismayo town, some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

The army forces had recaptured Jana Abdalle 60 km west of Kismayo town, said a military official, who asked to be anonymous because he was unauthorized to speak on media.

He says several militants were killed and others were captured alive during the operation.

He also accused the group destroyed a water-well with bomb explosion.

“We have removed out un-exploded bombs planted by al Shabaab”, he said.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group have been battling to overthrow the internationally recognized central government based in Mogadishu for more than 10 years.

The group wants to establish harsh Sharia law understood in their own interpretation.

