Somali army seizes key areas from Al Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — US-trained special forces from Danab have reportedly taken over ten new areas from al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group following an operation that was carried out in Mudug region of central Somalia.

The special forces recaptured Qararow, kalaxiran, Goryale, Dhumale, Caad, Gabdhale, Waable, Xawal Xasan Cadde, Hareeri Dheere and Gaade areas from the Al Qaeda linked group.

Radio Risaal, a Mogadishu-based radio reported that the Danab forces destroyed several militants’ bases after the operation.

There was no immediate comment from the group over the claims.

Danab has been more successful than other Somali military units in fighting al-Shabab because of far superior training and equipment they had received from United States military in Somalia.

Al Shabab has been battling for more than a decade just to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

