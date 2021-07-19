 Somali army says kills 15 Al Shabab militants in southern region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Somali army says kills 15 Al Shabab militants in southern region

Somalia
By MM 0

The Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday that its elite Danab forces killed 15 Shabab militants and injured several others in the country’s southern Lower Juba region.

“Our forces killed 15 Shabab militants, injured others and destroyed several hideouts in Lower Jubba region,” SNA spokesman Ali Hashi Abdi told journalists in Mogadishu.

Such operations will be sustained against Shabab terrorists in Lower Jubba and other regions, he said.

Al-Shabab, an extremist organization linked to al-Qaida, has not commented on the latest security operation by government forces, which have intensified actions against Shabab militants in central and southern Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

AMISOM supports the delivery of lifesaving assistance to…

US Troops May Return to Somalia After Force Structure Review

IGAD Urges Kenya, Somalia to Hold Peaceful Elections

At least 30 killed in al Shabaab attack in Somalia: Security…

Puntland executed 21 Al shabaab militants by firing squad

Fewer Kenyan youths joining Al-Shabab

Puntland security minister escapes bomb attack in Somalia

Berbera Port container terminal officially launched

IGAD Council of Ministers holds 72nd extraordinary meeting

The maritime tussle between Kenya and Somalia – and what…

Somalia’s First Female Taekwondo Athlete to Compete in…

ACC’s oversight role in transparent, fair and democratic…

Somalia: FM meets with his Azerbaijani counterpart on the…

Somalia’s national football team in Doha for FIFA Arab…

UN projects 2.8 million to face acute food insecurity,…

Turkish Red Crescent distributes meat to thousands of…

The Enemy Within: Puntland Claims of Gains Against…

Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of…

Abdellatif Salef: Somalia sack coach, calling him…

1 of 265

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.