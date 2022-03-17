Somali army says killed 3 militants as terror attack foiled

Read Time: 1 Minute, 21 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia’s special forces from Danab say they have foiled a terror attack orchestrated by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group after an operation.

The operation was conducted in Gabdhole area, some 40 km away from the port city of Kismayo after Danab special forces managed to kill two al Shabab bomb experts, a senior military official, who asked to be anonymous, said.

He says the special forces also seized a vehicle laden with explosives and killed its driver while on his way to carry out a suicide attack in an undisclosed location.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabab over the claims.

Thursday’s operation comes days after Somali government said that over 200 militants were killed in an air strike carried out at Hareeri-gubadle village, about 20km east of Wabho in the Galgadud region, central Somalia.

In a statement, the government said foreign forces assisted the Somali National Army [SNA] during the operation at the Al-Shabaab base.

Local media reported that a drone strike targeted an al Shabab camp in the area, but it is unclear which country carried out the air raid.

The U.S Africa command did nor release any statement regarding to the drone strike reported by Mogadishu-based media.

The al Qaeda linked group has been battling for more than a decade just to topple the UN-backed government of Somalia.

The group was ousted out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but it still continues its gun-and-bomb attacks on Somali army and African Union military bases in the country and elsewhere in the horn of African nation.

