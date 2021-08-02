 Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

The Somali National Army (SNA) on Monday morning captured some key areas in Qaycad, in Mudug region, after heavy fighting against the militant group of al-Shabab, officials said.

The Ministry of Internal Security for Galmudug State said that SNA and Galmudug forces recovered a large number of weapons and communication equipment during the operation in central Somalia.

“We have completely taken control of some key areas in the east and south of Qaycad location in which the militants were trying to secure in recent days. We recovered about 20 guns, communication equipment and other materials this morning,” the ministry said in a statement.

The government’s Danab elite forces and international partners are also targeting terrorist bases in the region, carrying out three airstrikes within two weeks in central Somalia.

Muqdisho-Somalia

