Somali army says airstrike killed 90 al-Shabaab terrorists * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somalia


Somali army says airstrike killed 90 al-Shabaab terrorists

Somalia
At least 90 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed in an airstrike in Somalia’s central province of Mudug, the country’s army said on Tuesday.

“Today al-Shabaab militants attempted to attack Amara village and suffered huge losses. This afternoon an airstrike has been carried out against al-Shabaab that killed at least 90 terrorists,” it said on Twitter.

The military alongside Galmudug regional forces liberated the village from the terror group last month.

The statement did not mention which country carried out the airstrike, but state media quoting military officials said that “international partners” were behind it.

Meanwhile, al-Shabaab said its fighters attacked the village starting with a suicide car bomb blast followed by a firefight.

It claimed to have seized 14 vehicles, including 12 belonging to the military, during the fighting.

A military official in the region, who spoke to Anadolu Agency on the condition of anonymity, said no government forces or regional paramilitary forces were killed but admitted that there are injuries.

He said the military repulsed the al-Shabaab attack.

