Somali army says 33 children freed from Al-Shabaab indoctrination — Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali army says 33 children freed from Al-Shabaab indoctrination

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU — Somali forces have completed an operation against a school run by al-Shabaab, rescuing 32 children who had been taken as recruits by the militant group.

The operation was conducted in Kurtunwarey town of Lower Shabelle region, according to statement released by the country’s army.

We freed 33 children. It is unfortunate that terrorists are recruiting children to their twisted ideology,” the army said.

In mid 2017, Human Rights Watch (HRW) accused Al-Shabaab of ordering elders and teachers in rural parts of the southern Bay region to provide them with children – as young as eight – or face reprisals.

The rights group revealed that Al Shabaab had recruited thousands of children for indoctrination and to become frontline fighters over the past decade, and its religious schools are pressured to teach al Shabaab’s curriculum.

Read More
Featured

US pressures Somali president to hold timely election  

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

UN rights chief urges Somali lawmakers to reject bill…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Find a Job.

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!