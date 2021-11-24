Somali army repulses al Shabab ambush

Read Time: 37 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Heavy fighting broke out between Somali army forces and al Shabab militants in Wajid town in Bakol region, about 302 km northwest of the capital Mogadishu.

The clash erupted on Wednesday when militants armed with machine guns and propelled-grenade-launchers carried out an ambush attack on an army base in the town.

Local residents told Mareeg Online that both sides used heavy and small weaponries.

Somali military official, who asked to be anonymous, said that the army forces had repulsed the attack by al Shabab.

He says heavy casualties were inflicted upon the militants.

The attack comes a day after al Shabab group briefly seized an army base in Daynunay area near Baidoa town, some 250km south west of Mogadishu.

