Somali army kills six militants in operation

KISMAYO, Somalia – Somalia’s Jubaland army says six al Shabaab militants were killed in an operation carried out near the coastal town of Kismayo.

Jubaland military commander, Aden Mohamed Ibrahim says six militants were killed when the troops came under ambush attack during an operation in Koban and Bula Haji area near the town.

He says the forces had repulsed the attack, leaving six militants dead.

The operation was conducted following a tip off from the public.

Kismayo, a coastal town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.