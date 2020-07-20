Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali army kills six militants in operation

FeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

KISMAYO, Somalia – Somalia’s Jubaland army says six al Shabaab militants were killed in an operation carried out near the coastal town of Kismayo.

Jubaland military commander, Aden Mohamed Ibrahim says six militants were killed when the troops came under ambush attack during an operation in Koban and Bula Haji area near the town.

He says the forces had repulsed the attack, leaving six militants dead.

The operation was conducted following a tip off from the public.

Kismayo, a coastal town lies some 500km south of the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!