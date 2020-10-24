 Somali army kills six militants in operation * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali army kills six militants in operation

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali army has killed six al Shabaab militants in an operation carried out on Saturday in southern regions.

The operation was conducted between Bal’ad and Afgoye towns where the militants carried out ambush attacks on armoured convoys for the past weeks.

Somali military official, who asked to be anonymous, said a senior al Shabaab commander whose name has been released as Abdirahman Abdalla [Abu Ayman] was among those who were killed in the operation.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabaab over the claims.

