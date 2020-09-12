Somali army kills six Al Shabaab militants near Balad Hawo * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali army says six militants were killed and four more wounded on Friday in an operation carried out near Balad Hawo town.

Bakal Koke, an army official says the operation was conducted in Anu Qumow and Qaniyale areas near the town.

Koke says his troops came under ambush attack by the militants, leaving six of them dead during Fridays skirmish.

He says the army forces had discovered extorted civilian properties and some domestic animals also stolen by the militants.

“We have unearthed all civilians properties extorted by al Shabaab militants and killed six of them in the operation”, he said.

Koke says the operation would continue until the militant group is eliminated.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabaab over the claims.

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.