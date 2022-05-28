Somali army kills seven al Shabab militants in operation

Read Time: 38 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The Somali National Army (SNA) said Friday its forces killed seven al-Shabab terrorists and arrested two others during a security operation in the southern part of the country.

Odowaa Yusuf Rage, Chief of Defense Forces said the early morning sting operation was conducted near War-Ise village in the Middle Shabelle region where the troops confiscated al-Shabab’s military trucks and equipment.

Rage told the state-owned Somali National Television (SNTV) that weapons and money which terrorists have been extorting from the locals were recovered during the operation.

The militant group has intensified attacks despite the government forces having made intensive operations against the extremists in central and southern regions in recent months in an attempt to flush out al-Shabab cells.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com