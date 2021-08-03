Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week operation * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali National Army (SNA) said Monday its forces have killed more than 200 al-Shabab militants during a three-week operation conducted in Mudug region, central part of the country.

Mohamed Tahaliil, SNA Infantry commander who has been in charge of the security operation, said the forces backed by Galmudug’s regional paramilitary forces (Darwish) also destroyed 16 al-Shabab bases which the militants have been using to launch attacks on civilians and government officials.

During the operation, Tahaliil was quoted as saying that four towns and eight villages were liberated in the southern Mudug region.

The SNA commander also announced the operation to flush out the militants in the southern Mudug region has ended with a huge victory.

The government and its regional forces including the international partners have intensified both air and ground operations in Galmudug State to flush out al-Shabab militants from their bases in the past three weeks.

The al-Shabab militant group which is fighting the western-backed government has been driven out of major strongholds in Somalia in recent years in a joint offensive by the allied forces but the group still stages attacks across the country.

Muqdisho-Somalia