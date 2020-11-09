 Somali army kills militant commander in operation * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali army kills militant commander in operation

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali military forces have killed an al Shabaab commander in an operation carried out near Bu’alle town in Middle Juba region.

The operation was conducted in Arabow area, about 50km from Bu’alle town after the country’s army targeted a senior al Shabaab commander identified as Hassan Sufiyan.

Sufiyan was killed during the operation, said in a report published by Radio Shabelle.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

