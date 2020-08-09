Somali army kills 8 Al Shabaab militants in operation

MOGADISHU, Somalia –Somali army says eight al Shabaab militants were killed in an operation carried out near Awdhegle town, some 70 km south of Mogadishu.

Somali military official, who asked to be unnamed, says the operation targeted an al Shabaab held area, killing eight militants, including a senior al Shabaab commander.

He says the army forces had came under ambush attack by the militants during the operation.

“We have killed a senior militant commander and 7 of his bodyguards in an operation near Awdhegle town”, he said.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.

Last week, Somali military said it had killed a senior Al Shabaab finance officer identified as Ali Garweyne and four of his bodyguards during an operation carried out in lower Jubba region.

Somali armed group al Shabaab has lost key towns in south and southern regions to the country’s army forces and African Union force.

But, the insurgents still hold large swaths where are believed to launch from its deadly attacks targeting the coalition forces’ bases.

The extremist group carried out similar attacks on army bases, government installations and other public gathering where it killed hundreds.

The group has been battling for more than ten years to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu.