Somali army kills 50 Al Shabaab militants in operation * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali army says at least 50 al Shabaab militants were killed in an operation carried out near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

The operation was conducted in Bululow area in Middle Shabelle region a day after the militant group claimed to have killed 25 soldiers and destroyed military vehicles in the same area.

Somali military says 50 militants and their operational commander identified as Osman Iil Fidow were killed on Thursday’s operation.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.