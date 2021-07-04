 Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Somali National Army (SNA) said its forces killed 15 al-Shabab militants in a fierce fighting early Sunday in the central part of the country.

SNA spokesman, Ali Hashi Abdi said that the army also injured several insurgents during the fighting near Dhusamareb town, the administrative capital of Galmudug state in Somalia.

Abdi said that the forces also recovered weapons after the militants ambushed the SNA soldiers in an area between Dhusamareb town and El-Dhere village in Galmudug state.

“The SNA forces killed 15 al-Shabab fighters and injured others and recovered 10 guns in fighting between Guriel and Dhusamareb towns in Galgaduud region of central Somalia this morning,” Abdi told SNA Radio.

He added that the operation came after SNA received an intelligence report that al-Shabab militants were planting landmines along the main road.

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches…

Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

The terrorist group which has been fighting the internationally-backed government claimed to have killed eight soldiers including a senior army commander in the attack.

Such a deadly attack comes as the country’s electoral process is due to start at regional states that will culminate in presidential elections in October.

Muqdisho-Somalia

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
