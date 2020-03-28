Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali army kills 12 Al Shabaab militants in operation

ImageFeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somali National Army (SNA) killed 12 al-Shabab militants on Wednesday in Bay region in southern Somalia, a military officer confirmed on Thursday.
Mohamed Abdullahi, commander of SNA’s 60th Unit, told reporters that al-Shabab militants launched an attack on a base run by government army but the forces repulsed and pushed them back.
“Our forces fought them back bravely and we killed 12 of them and injured more than 10 others,” said Abdullahi, adding that the army is now controlling the base and the militants have fled to the forest.
The latest clashes came barely three days after government forces backed by international partners killed six al-Shabab extremists in an operation in villages in the country’s southern region of Lower Juba.
Southern regions of Somalia have been the theatre of clashes between al-Shabab extremists and government forces after the militants were forced out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by African Union forces and the Somali army.

 

 

Read More
Featured

Kenya reports first citizen to die from coronavirus

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somali President welcomes debt relief success

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Sources: CGTN

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!