Somali army kills 12 Al Shabaab militants in operation

Somali National Army (SNA) killed 12 al-Shabab militants on Wednesday in Bay region in southern Somalia, a military officer confirmed on Thursday.
Mohamed Abdullahi, commander of SNA’s 60th Unit, told reporters that al-Shabab militants launched an attack on a base run by government army but the forces repulsed and pushed them back.
“Our forces fought them back bravely and we killed 12 of them and injured more than 10 others,” said Abdullahi, adding that the army is now controlling the base and the militants have fled to the forest.
The latest clashes came barely three days after government forces backed by international partners killed six al-Shabab extremists in an operation in villages in the country’s southern region of Lower Juba.
Southern regions of Somalia have been the theatre of clashes between al-Shabab extremists and government forces after the militants were forced out of the capital Mogadishu in August 2011 by African Union forces and the Somali army.
Sources: CGTN