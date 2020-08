Somali army forces have launched an operation targeting al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group near the coastal town of Kismayo.

The operation was conducted in Kulbiyow, Abdalla Birole and Tabta areas near Kismayo, some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

Somali military says several al Shabab militants were inflicted upon casualties during the operation.

There was no immediate comment from the militant group over the claims.