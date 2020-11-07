Somali army conducts operations against Al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali army forces have carried out military operation against al Shabaab near Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the capital, Mogadishu.

The operation was conducted to drive out of Al Shabaab around Gof Gadud area, just 15km away from Baidoa town.

Somali military official, who asked to be anonymous, says its forces had seized Eel Dhun Adegow, Kawada Bula Jadiid, Harera Jiifa other areas from al Shabaab.

He says the military operation would continue until the militants are eliminated.