Monday, May 16, 2022.

Somali army conducts operation against Al Shabab

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali military says its special forces have re-captured several new areas from al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group after an operation that was carried out in Hiran region.

The operation was conducted in Elgal and other areas previously controlled by the militant group.

In a statement, Gorgor Command said that it would continue operations against Al-Shabaab until they were removed from their strongholds in Hiran region.

Many areas in are the flashpoint of sporadic clashes between government forces and Al-Shabaab militants.

The al Qaeda — linked group has been battling to overthrow the UN-backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

