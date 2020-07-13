Somali army chief survives suicide attack, 2 killed

MOGADISHU —Somalia army chief General Odawaa Yusuf has escaped unhurt from a suicide bomb explosion targeting his vehicle in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least two civilians.

A witness says a suicide bomber had blew himself up near Yusuf’s vehicle at he army hospital in Mogadishu.

He says at least two people were killed and 8 others wounded, some seriously.

Rescue workers evacuated all victims to hospitals.

Somali-based group al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for Monday’s explosion.

The group says it has killed five bodyguards and wounded nine more soldiers in the bombing.However this claim has not been verified.

The attack comes days after seven people injured in a suicide bomb attack on revenue headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu.