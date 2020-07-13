Mareeg Media
Somalia

Somali army chief survives suicide attack, 2 killed

ImageFeaturedSomalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU —Somalia army chief General Odawaa Yusuf has escaped unhurt from a suicide bomb explosion targeting his vehicle in the capital, Mogadishu, killing at least two civilians.

A witness says a suicide bomber had blew himself up near Yusuf’s vehicle at he army hospital in Mogadishu.

He says at least two people were killed and 8 others wounded, some seriously.

Rescue workers evacuated all victims to hospitals.

Somali-based group al Shabaab has claimed the responsibility for Monday’s explosion.

Read More
Featured

Somali president condoles death of ex-Puntland…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Featured

Somalia: 1 dead, 8 hurt in bomb attack on café shop

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

The group says it has killed five bodyguards and wounded nine more soldiers in the bombing.However this claim has not been verified.

The attack comes days after seven people injured in a suicide bomb attack on revenue headquarters in the capital, Mogadishu.

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!