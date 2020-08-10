Somali army chief says Al-Shabaab operative killed in operation

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali national army forces have carried out an operation against an al Qaeda linked al Shabaab in Lower Shabelle region.

Somali army chief, Odawaa Yusuf Rageh says the army forces had killed an Al-Shabaab man in charge of three towns in an operation.

Rageh says Osman Gaab and several other militants were killed in the operation carried out Awdhegle town, some 70km away from the capital, Mogadishu.

There was no immediate comment from al Shabaab over the claims.

Rageh’s remark comes a day after the group carried out a suicide attack on military base in Mogadishu, killing at least nine people including eight soldiers.

al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group fighting the weak-western backed government based in the capital, Mogadishu for the last ten years in Somalia.

The group was ousted out of Mogadishu in 2011 by the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations in the capital.

But, it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

The group wants to topple the Mogadishu-based governmnet and impose its strict Islamic version in Somalia.