Somali army chief meets with Turkish defense minister

ANKARA, Turkey – Somali army chief Brigadier General Odawa Yusuf Raged has held talks with Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar in the capital Ankara.

Minister Hulusi Akar received Brigadier General Rageh, who was in Turkey at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart Yaşar Güler.

The meeting was also attended by Yaşar Güler. They discussed on the political and military cooperation between Turkey and Somalia.

Minister Hulusi Akar, said that the friendship and brotherhood between the countries would continue to develop.

He says Turkey would continue to provide all kinds of support for the people of Somalia to live in safety and peace.

The bilateral military relations between Somalia and Turkey seem to have been increasing since Ankara opened largest military training camp in the capital Mogadishu.

