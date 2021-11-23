Somali army chief in Turkey for military talks

Read Time: 30 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia– Somali army chief has on Tuesday received a grand welcome upon his arrival in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

Brigadier Gen. Odawaa Yusuf Rageh was welcomed by his Turkish counterpart his counterpart, Turkey’s chief of Defense forces General Yaşar Güler.

The two generals held talks at the Defense headquarters in Ankara.

They discussed on ways to work towards enhancing cooperation on military and national security to boost citizen protection and defense.

However, the bilateral military relations between Somalia and Turkey seem to have been increasing since Ankara opened largest military training camp in the capital Mogadishu.

