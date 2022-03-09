Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022.

Somalia

Somali army captures six al Shabab militants in operation

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali military says six al Shabab operatives were captured on Tuesday during an operation in six areas of Jamame town in Lower Jubba region.

The operation was conducted by Jubaland state forces backed by Somali special forces known as DANAB.

The detainees were reportedly taken into an undisclosed army camp for interrogations.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group has been active in Lower and Middle Jubba regions.

The group was driven out of the capital Mogadishu in 2011, but it still holds large swaths in south and central Somalia.

