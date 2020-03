MOGADIDHU — Somali army forces have arrested Hassan Suleyt, an al Shabaab spy cheif for Lower Shabelle region and two of his bodyguards in an operation.

Somali military official Abdihamid Mohamed says the operation was conducted near Janale town, some 90km away from the capital, Mogadishu.

He says Suleyt and his guards will questioned.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabaab over the claims.