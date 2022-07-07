Somali ambassador meets with Serbian Minister of interior

Read Time: 41 Second

Belgrade, Serbia —- Somali ambassador to Belgrade, Mohamed Abdullahi, has held talks with Serbia’s Interior Minister, Aleksandar Vulin following a courtesy visit to the interior Ministry headquarters in Belgrade.



Amb. Abdullahi says he had a constructive meeting with Minister Vulin, discussing on ways to strengthen cooperation between Somalia and Serbia.



He says their meeting had focused on security cooperation and training in which he said is very important for both countries.



“The Serbian government has good relations with Somalia, that has a long history. Serbia has various priorities for us, including state-building and infrastructure,” said in a statement released by Amb. Abdullahi.



The meeting between Amb. Abdullahi and Minister Vulin was concluded in an understanding and that the two countries to continue to work together, especially in the areas of strengthening the security sector in Somalia.

