SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower Shabelle * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Somali Special Forces have killed seven Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed a car packed with explosives.

The special forces carried out the operation in Toratorow town, about 100 km southwest of Mogadishu.

Somali commandos also set fire to an al-Shabaab detention center in Toratorow.

According to a report released by the Somali Armed Forces, Al-Shabaab’s alleged tax collector, Ibrahim Dheere, has been arrested.

The report also said that the troops destroyed Al Shabaab bases in the Lower Shabelle region.

Muqdisho-Somalia