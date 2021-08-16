 SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower Shabelle * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower Shabelle

Somalia
By MM 0

Somali Special Forces have killed seven Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed a car packed with explosives.

The special forces carried out the operation in Toratorow town, about 100 km southwest of Mogadishu.

Somali commandos also set fire to an al-Shabaab detention center in Toratorow.

According to a report released by the Somali Armed Forces, Al-Shabaab’s alleged tax collector, Ibrahim Dheere, has been arrested.

The report also said that the troops destroyed Al Shabaab bases in the Lower Shabelle region.

Read More
Somalia

Somalia’s opposition raises concern over ‘how elections…

MM 0
Af Soomaali

Ra’isul Wasaare Rooble oo kulan la qaatay Golaha…

MM 0

Muqdisho-Somalia

 

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somali government planning to repatriate Somali soldiers in…

Applications for Chevening Scholarships now open for Somalis…

Somali army kills over 200 al-Shabab militants in 3-week…

Somaliland parliament elects new speaker

The new senators of Somalia’s South West state  

Al-Shabab militant kills 3 Kenyans in border town

Climate change and conflict threaten Somali herders

Somalia raises alarm over food shortage

Somali army says captures key areas from Shabab militants

Somalia and AU discuss contested post-AMISOM report

Somali PM Attends Global Education Summit, Meets UK Prime…

Four Football Players Killed In Somalia Blast: Police

Joint Press Statement: Partners welcome progress and urge…

Jubbaland announces its first four senators to Somali…

Somalia plans to streamline fishing permits to fight IUU

The United States announces nearly $199 million in…

Senior Al-Shabab fighter surrenders to Somalia troops

15 Al-Shabab fighters killed by Somalia troops

Somalia’s Jubbaland state to elect senators on…

UK and Kenya sign new Defence Cooperation Agreement to…

1 of 268

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.