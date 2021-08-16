SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower Shabelle * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

SNA kills seven Al-Shabab fighters, destroys bases in Lower Shabelle
Somali Special Forces have killed seven Al-Shabaab militants and destroyed a car packed with explosives.
The special forces carried out the operation in Toratorow town, about 100 km southwest of Mogadishu.
Somali commandos also set fire to an al-Shabaab detention center in Toratorow.
According to a report released by the Somali Armed Forces, Al-Shabaab’s alleged tax collector, Ibrahim Dheere, has been arrested.
The report also said that the troops destroyed Al Shabaab bases in the Lower Shabelle region.
Muqdisho-Somalia