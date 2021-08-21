 Sixty Al shabaab militants killed in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region- SNA * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
More than sixty al-Shabaab militants including two senior operatives have been killed and dozens wounded in fierce fighting with Somali forces in Lower Shabelle region, Somali National Army (SNA) claimed Friday.

In in a statement, Somali military said its forces foiled two attacks by the militant group on SNA bases in Sabiid and Anole tows.

“These attempts were foiled by our brave troops stationed there,” it said in a statement. “In the process, we have killed numerous terrorists and seized equipment.”

According to the SNA statement, the two eliminated militant commander were identified as Ali and Hanbaley.

“We received intelligence that the terrorists were grouped up outside of Sabiid & Canoole. Our brave soldiers killed 60 terrorists along with their commanders, notably Ali Kamiil and Hanbaley,” the military said.

The military did not comment on the casualties on its forces.

Meanwhile al-Shabaab claimed to had taken control of Sabid, one of the bases attacked on Friday.

The militant group said their fighters killed several soldiers during the attack.

