Six soldiers killed in ambush attack in central Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least six government soldiers have been killed late on Friday in an ambush attack carried out by Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama militias in north of Dhusamareb.

The attack took place in Balli-bire vicinity after government forces in a military vehicle left the presidential palace in Dhusamareb to receive number of militias who claimed to have defected from Ahlu Sunna but turned it into a full-scale attack.

Reliable sources say Ahlu Sunna militias burnt one of the two vehicles of the government forces and seized a machine-gun and two other AK-47s.

There was no immediate comment from Somali military in Galmudug state over the latest fighting near Dhusamareb.

