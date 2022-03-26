Saturday, Mar 26, 2022.

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com – is independent news website. Read All Africa news and the World -somalia

Somalia

Six soldiers killed in ambush attack in central Somalia

Tuuryare
Read Time:34 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least six government soldiers have been killed late on Friday in an ambush attack carried out by Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama militias in north of Dhusamareb.

The attack took place in Balli-bire vicinity after government forces in a military vehicle left the presidential palace in Dhusamareb to receive number of militias who claimed to have defected from Ahlu Sunna but turned it into a full-scale attack.

Reliable sources say Ahlu Sunna militias burnt one of the two vehicles of the government forces and seized a machine-gun and two other AK-47s.

There was no immediate comment from Somali military in Galmudug state over the latest fighting near Dhusamareb.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Close
Close

Related Post