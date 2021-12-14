Six people die of hunger, amid severe drought in Somalia

Read Time: 42 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least six people have died on Tuesday due to severe drought conditions in central Somalia, making the toll to ten people, including children.

Speaking to the media, the deputy governor of Mudug region, Ahmed Mohamed Shire said that six people six people who were severely affected by the drought had died.

Shire says the victims died on their way to Galkacyo town in Mudug region in search of food, water and pasture.

Last month, four people, including children died from hunger and thirst in drought-prone areas of Gedo region.

Somalia declared a state of humanitarian emergency last month due to looming drought that are ravaging 80 percent of the country.

United Nations says more than 3.5 million people in central Somalia are facing the threat of food and water shortages due to continuously worsening drought.

