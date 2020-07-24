Six Kenyan soldiers in attack on police camp – Al Shabaab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali armed group al Shabaab says it has killed six police soldiers and wounded 10 others in an ambush attack on police camp in northeast of Kenya.

The group says its fighters had attack on police station in in Yumbis area of Garissa town, leaving six soldiers dead while 10 others were also wounded.

Kenyan police denies claims made by al Shabaab, saying a police officer was killed and 3 others were injured in the surprise attack.

The al Qaeda linked group carried out several deadly attacks in Kenya since 2015 when Nairobi sent its soldiers into Somalia in 2011.

Nairobi also has constructed a security wall along the Somalia border to deter attacks from the Somalia-based terror group of al-Shabaab.