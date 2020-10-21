Six African Union soldiers killed in Somalia attack * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali armed group al Shabaab says six African Union peacekeeping soldiers from Ethiopia, were killed in an attack in Bay region of south west of Somalia.

The attack took place near Dinsor town after heavily armed militants carried out an ambush assault targeting Ethiopian troops, said in a statement released by al Shabaab.

The group says six soldiers were killed in the attack.

It says two helicopters evacuated the bodies to Baidoa town, some 250km south west of the capital, Mogadishu.

There was no immediate comment from African Union over the claims.