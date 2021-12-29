SGF’s Kinsmen Slam Sahara Reporters Over False Flag On Boko Haram Attacks

Read Time: 1 Minute, 20 Second

Kinsmen of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha have described a report by foreign based online news outfit, Sahara Reporters that residents of Kwapre, Shashua and the communities around Garaha in Adamawa State are fleeing the area following attacks by Boko Haram.

The stakeholders spoke to our correspondent on phone on Tuesday, describing Sahara Reporters publication as grossly misleading.

“It is a big lie. We are not under any attack. Our people are not under any attack or fleeing their ancestral homes.

“As I speak with you, the SGF was at his village yesterday and even received visitors. Sahara Reporters should keep their mischief to themselves,” Jesse Mavah said.

Also speaking, another stakeholder, Mr. Ray Chidama said that the general public should disregard Sahara Reporters’ report and move on to focus on developmental journalism.

“We were deeply shocked by the false flag which is capable of causing tension and fear among our people.

“Yesterday there were three weddings in the village, today, there were about two weddings, each attracting over 1,000 people. The SGF was even at the village today.

“At a time when our people are enjoying the Yuletide, enemies of progress came up with such falsehood. It is wicked and irresponsible journalism,” he added.

The stakeholders therefore, tasked media practitioners to always verify their source of news before going to the press.

It would be recalled that Sahara Reporters had on Monday December 26, 2021, published a story with the headline, “Bandits Take Over Hometown Of Secretary To Nigerian Government, Boss Mustapha, Residents Flee Homes Over Impending Attacks.”

