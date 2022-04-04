Seven killed as Somali army foiled terror attack

Read Time: 40 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somali special forces have killed seven al Shabab militants and captured two others alive with gun-shot wounds on Sunday during an operation carried out near Wasil town in Mudug region.

Sunday’s operation triggered a brief clash between the special forces known as “Danab” and number of militants near Wisil town.

Somali military chief brigadier-general, Odawa Yusuf, said that at least seven militants were killed and two more were also captured alive after being wounded.

Yusuf says the Danab special forces also seized weapons, explosives and a vehicle-laden with explosives during the operation.

There was no immediate comment from Al Shabab group over the claims.

Al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group has been battling for more than a decade just to topple the weak-western backed government of Somalia.

