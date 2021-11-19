Friday, Nov 19, 2021.

Seven dead as blast hits market in Somalia

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least seven people have been killed and ten others wounded in an explosion at market in Bardale town some 300 km south west of Mogadishu.

Asha Mohamed, a tea-seller said the explosion had occurred in a busy market for the stimulant leaf khat, leaving seven civilians dead.

The explosion, Mohamed said, was an improvised explosive device (IED) that was planted inside the market.

She says at least three of the wounded are in critical condition.

No group says it has carried out Friday’s explosion, but such attacks are often claimed by al Shabab – an al Qaeda linked group.

The attack comes a week after three people were killed in an al Shabab suicide attack on African Union military convoy in the capital Mogadishu.

