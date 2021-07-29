 Senior Al-Shabab fighter surrenders to Somalia troops * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Senior Al-Shabab fighter surrenders to Somalia troops

Somalia
By MM 0

A senior member of al-Shabab on Wednesday surrendered to government forces in Garbaharey, a town located in Southern Somalia, an official confirmed on Thursday.

Mohamed Jama, commander of Somali National Army (SNA) in Garbaharey, told SNA radio that Abdirazak Abdullahi Mohamed, who was a senior al-Shabab operative contacted Somali forces and informed them that he was willing to join the government.

“Mohamed was in charge of assassinations in Garbaharey. He has been fighting along al-Shabab for six years,” said Jama.

The senior al-Shabab commander who also spoke to the media said he left the militant group voluntarily.

“I have taken part in several operations in Gedo and Bay regions, but I have decided to quit the militants and join government forces,” Mohamed said.

Read More
Somalia

The United States announces nearly $199 million in…

MM 0
Somalia

15 Al-Shabab fighters killed by Somalia troops

MM 0

The latest incident comes amid sustained operations by government forces against al-Shabab in central and southern parts of Somalia where the militants still control huge swathes of rural areas where they conduct ambushes and plant landmines.

Muqdisho-Somalia

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

MM

Abdi Aziz Hassan Ibrahim is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @mareegonline
Email: news@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

U.S. Slows Anti-Terrorist Campaign in Somalia as It…

New Funding to Support Education in Somalia

AU, UN seek to boost peace support operation in Somalia

Women must be included in conflict mediation in Somalia

Japan and Britain hold anti-piracy drill in Gulf of Aden Off…

Somalia vows to enhance fight against Al-Shabab despite…

Somalia President congratulates PM Abiy’s victory on…

Extremist attack in Somalia’s capital kills at least 9

Somali PM Roble visits Kismayu in electoral shuttle…

The violence in Somalia needs to be addressed

International partners welcome national consultative council…

Somalia election faces security challenge, stiff clan-based…

Al-Shabab kidnaps pro-government supporters, torches houses…

Somali army kills 15 al-Shabab militants in central region

Death toll of two blasts in Somalia hits 22

UK renews charcoal ban from Somalia

Somalia, Kenya discuss deepening ties after end of rift

Somalia to head to the ballot in 60 days-new agreement

AMISOM supports the delivery of lifesaving assistance to…

US Troops May Return to Somalia After Force Structure Review

1 of 266

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.