Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to Somalia’s long-term stability and security during visit to Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Mareeg.com-The UK Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP, visited Mogadishu on 27 January, where he underlined the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia’s long-term security and stability.

The Defence Secretary met President Mohamed Farmaajo in Villa Somalia. They discussed Somalia’s security sector reform, the fight against Al-Shabaab, and the UK’s contributions to training the Somali National Army.

The Secretary of State for Defence also met British troops training the Somali military, and reiterated UK’s support for the Somali National Army, African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and UNSOS. In December, the UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, visited Somalia and announced a new package of support worth £21.8 million.

UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said:

“Earlier today I met with President Farmaajo to reiterate the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia and its people.

“The UK Armed Forces are helping build the capacity of the Somali National Army and have now trained nearly 2,000 troops to combat the shared threat of Al-Shabaab. Only by working together can we lay the foundations for long-term stability across the region.”

The UK is a proud partner of Somalia as it seeks to build stability and security. The UK is committed to training a full brigade of the Somali National Army in Baidoa. UK forces are currently training their fifth Somali infantry company and plan to complete the brigade by graduating another 600 soldiers during 2021.

The UK has trained over 1,750 officers and soldiers on various military courses at their training centre in Baidoa, as well as providing the SNA with military vehicles to support security operations and a new barracks that can accommodate 450 troops.

The UK is also supporting stabilisation and policing efforts, including in newly liberated areas. We recently announced a new support package for Somalia worth £21.8 million, including £1.6 million to counter the threat from roadside bombs, and a further £3.37 million for the Somali Security Forces engaged in joint operations with the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

Notes to Editors:

• A biography of the Secretary of the State for Defence, the Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP, can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/people/ben-wallace