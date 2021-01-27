 Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to Somalia’s long-term stability and security during visit to Mogadishu * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Secretary of State for Defence reiterates UK commitment to Somalia’s long-term stability and security during visit to Mogadishu

FeaturedSomalia
By A A warsame 0

Mareeg.com-The UK Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP, visited Mogadishu on 27 January, where he underlined the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia’s long-term security and stability.

 

The Defence Secretary met President Mohamed Farmaajo in Villa Somalia. They discussed Somalia’s security sector reform, the fight against Al-Shabaab, and the UK’s contributions to training the Somali National Army.

 

The Secretary of State for Defence also met British troops training the Somali military, and reiterated UK’s support for the Somali National Army, African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and UNSOS.  In December, the UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridge MP, visited Somalia and announced a new package of support worth £21.8 million.

Read More
Asia

China, EU enjoy bright prospects in economic, trade…

A A warsame 0
Featured

British Army trains 500th Somali soldier in infantry…

A A warsame 0

 

UK Secretary of State for Defence, Ben Wallace, said:

 

“Earlier today I met with President Farmaajo to reiterate the UK’s enduring commitment to Somalia and its people.

 

“The UK Armed Forces are helping build the capacity of the Somali National Army and have now trained nearly 2,000 troops to combat the shared threat of Al-Shabaab.  Only by working together can we lay the foundations for long-term stability across the region.”

 

The UK is a proud partner of Somalia as it seeks to build stability and security.  The UK is committed to training a full brigade of the Somali National Army in Baidoa.  UK forces are currently training their fifth Somali infantry company and plan to complete the brigade by graduating another 600 soldiers during 2021.

 

The UK has trained over 1,750 officers and soldiers on various military courses at their training centre in Baidoa, as well as providing the SNA with military vehicles to support security operations and a new barracks that can accommodate 450 troops.

 

The UK is also supporting stabilisation and policing efforts, including in newly liberated areas.  We recently announced a new support package for Somalia worth £21.8 million, including £1.6 million to counter the threat from roadside bombs, and a further £3.37 million for the Somali Security Forces engaged in joint operations with the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

 

Notes to Editors:

 

• A biography of the Secretary of the State for Defence, the Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP, can be found here: https://www.gov.uk/government/people/ben-wallace

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A A warsame

posted by Abdullahi ali warsame who is Mareeg.com Managing director . He can be reached by Email news@mareeg.com
Phoneline :+447737886245

Leave A Reply

More Stories

Somalia readies for holding elections

China’s regulatory authority accepts Fosun Pharma clinical…

Somalia is ready for the forthcoming elections

Somali regional minister survives assassination

AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment

African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections…

Thirty five new football referees sat for training course in…

Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo

Deadly blast kills 2 soldiers in Somalia

Somali journalists undertake training on elections reporting

At least three family members killed in Somalia

Somali army kills militant commander in operation

MULKI IBRAHIM AHMED: ‘we can occupy roles dominated by men’

IGAD concerned by recent development in Ethiopia

Somali senator survives bomb attack in Mogadishu

Somaliland readies for relations with Israel

US fights against illegal fishing

Somali army conducts operations against Al Shabaab

US military admits civilian casualties in Somalia bombing

Kenyan army bombs civilian targets in Somalia 

1 of 498

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More