Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Somalia

Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Somalia

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on Somalia, barring its nationals from entering in the country until further notice.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia said that Riyadh had also banned 16 other countries’ citizens from travelling the country following an escalation of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia.

The restrictions apply to Somalia, India, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Armenia, Venezuela and Belarus.

About Post Author

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
