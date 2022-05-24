Saudi Arabia imposes travel ban on Somalia

Read Time:23 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on Somalia, barring its nationals from entering in the country until further notice.
In a statement, Saudi Arabia said that Riyadh had also banned 16 other countries’ citizens from travelling the country following an escalation of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia.
The restrictions apply to Somalia, India, Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Armenia, Venezuela and Belarus.